WWE to Announce New Broadcasting Plans for Raw Between USA Network and Netflix Transition

WWE's agreement for broadcasting Raw on the USA Network is set to conclude at the end of September 2024. Reports have surfaced indicating uncertainty about the show's broadcast location between the end of this deal and the start of a new arrangement with Netflix.

Dave Meltzer, on Wrestling Observer Radio, referenced Brandon Thurston's WrestleNomics report, which suggests Raw will no longer be aired on the USA Network after the current contract terminates later this year. According to Meltzer, WWE is preparing to reveal its broadcasting plans for the period from October 1st to December 31st. "I guess the unanswered question is what happens to Raw after the end of September this year, because in January, it's going to Netflix, and at the end of September, the [USA] contract is up. USA Network has told Brandon Thurston that they are not airing it after the end of September. So it's not like they'll go three more months on USA. WWE told me that they will make an announcement relatively soon about that. So they have. I guess they have something. What it is, I don't know. Maybe they'll go on Netflix early. I'm not really sure," said Meltzer.