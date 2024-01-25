WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Network Set to Cease by End of 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2024

WWE has recently revealed that starting January 2025, "Raw" will be broadcast on Netflix in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and additional regions. This shift is part of the WWE-Netflix agreement which significantly influences international markets. Under this deal, all WWE shows, including "SmackDown," "NXT," and major live events, will be available on Netflix. This transition aligns with the anticipated conclusion of the TNT Sports agreement in the United Kingdom at the end of 2024.

Regarding the future of the WWE Network, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio shared "The WWE Network itself does exist outside of the United States. That will be folding at the end of the year. Netflix will pick up the content... Now will they pick up all the content, all the archives? I don't know but they will be the sole source of that, the archival content of all the old territories and all the old stuff that was on the old WWE Network, that will move to Netflix outside of the United States in January,"

Source: cultaholic.com
Tags: #wwe #wwe network

