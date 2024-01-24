WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest News on Who Will Replace Kevin Patrick in WWE SmackDown Commentary Booth

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2024

Kevin Patrick has officially exited his role as a WWE SmackDown commentator. He has been taken off the two-man commentary team, where he previously worked alongside Corey Graves for the two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show.

According to PWInsider.com, Patrick's removal will take effect starting this week. Although not anticipated to be a long-term change, Michael Cole is slated to accompany Corey Graves in the commentary booth for the upcoming Friday night's Royal Rumble "go-home" show.

Source: PWInsider
