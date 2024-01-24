Latest News on Who Will Replace Kevin Patrick in WWE SmackDown Commentary Booth

Kevin Patrick has officially exited his role as a WWE SmackDown commentator. He has been taken off the two-man commentary team, where he previously worked alongside Corey Graves for the two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show.
According to PWInsider.com, Patrick's removal will take effect starting this week. Although not anticipated to be a long-term change, Michael Cole is slated to accompany Corey Graves in the commentary booth for the upcoming Friday night's Royal Rumble "go-home" show.
