William Regal Makes WWE NXT Appearance; Ava Raine Becomes WWE's Youngest General Manager

During Tuesday night's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, the legendary William Regal made a notable return to the screen.
In a significant backstage moment, Regal, who previously held the position of NXT General Manager for an extended period, was seen exiting Shawn Michaels' locker room accompanied by Ava Raine. In this segment, Regal declared Ava Raine as the new NXT General Manager, making her the youngest to ever hold this title in WWE history.
For a closer look at this moment, watch below:
Welcome back, @RealKingRegal!!!— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2024
You have some big shoes to fill @avawwe_ 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OLQt0DsY5F
⚡ WWE NXT Star Aims to Shatter Age Record at Royal Rumble 2024
A WWE star has expressed interest in joining the 2024 Royal Rumble match, potentially setting a new record in the process. After the USA Ne [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2024 03:34PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com