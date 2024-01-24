William Regal Makes WWE NXT Appearance; Ava Raine Becomes WWE's Youngest General Manager

During Tuesday night's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, the legendary William Regal made a notable return to the screen.

In a significant backstage moment, Regal, who previously held the position of NXT General Manager for an extended period, was seen exiting Shawn Michaels' locker room accompanied by Ava Raine. In this segment, Regal declared Ava Raine as the new NXT General Manager, making her the youngest to ever hold this title in WWE history.

For a closer look at this moment, watch below: