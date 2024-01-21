WWE NXT Star Aims to Shatter Age Record at Royal Rumble 2024

A WWE star has expressed interest in joining the 2024 Royal Rumble match, potentially setting a new record in the process.

After the USA Network tweeted asking for predictions about the Rumble, 20-year-old Thea Hail quickly responded, seeking a chance to participate in this year's event.

Hail confidently stated:

PUT ME IN COACH

Should Hail secure a spot in this year's Royal Rumble, she would become the youngest participant ever in a women's Rumble match.

The current record is held by Hail's NXT peer, Roxanne Perez, who entered the 2023 Rumble at 21 years, two months, and 23 days old.

At 20 years, four months, and 18 days, Hail would be the second youngest competitor in any Royal Rumble, trailing only Rene Dupree, who was 20 years, one month, and 10 days old.