LA Knight Hints at Future Showdown with WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul

WWE superstar LA Knight recently hinted at a potential future match with United States Champion Logan Paul, suggesting he would assert his dominance if they were to meet in the ring. Despite Paul's upcoming first defense of his US Title at the Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens, speculation is rife about his next challenger, with Knight emerging as a strong possibility.

Knight, a prominent figure in WWE, has had previous encounters with Paul, notably during the 2023 men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The two also engaged in verbal sparring on an episode of SmackDown leading up to the event. During an appearance on Sunrise in Australia, Knight reflected on these past interactions and the prospect of facing Paul again.

“Look, Logan Paul’s been doing this about, what, three minutes? And I’ve been doing this for about 20 years, so no, if anybody’s got a fear factor here…” Knight said. He recalled a moment where he confronted Paul, albeit unheard by the audience, asserting his readiness to face him in the ring. “First of all, one of the clips that you showed had a little taste of it, nobody could hear it, but I walked out there and basically laid the law down as far as what’s gonna go down if it was ever gonna be me and Logan Paul in the ring.”

Knight acknowledged Paul's achievements in wrestling, despite his relatively short career, but maintained a confident stance. “Yeah at Money in the Bank, and he got a little taste of it, and if he happens to walk into my path again… He’s done a lot with what he’s been given in the business, but he’s been given a lot.”

Knight is also set to compete in the upcoming Royal Rumble event on January 27, where he will face Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.