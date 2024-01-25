Rumors Swirl About Two Additional Entrants in WWE 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu, known as Naomi, has been speculated to make a comeback at WWE's 2024 Royal Rumble event.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com has mentioned that Sonya Deville and Jade Cargill are potential participants in the women's Royal Rumble match. Although they are expected to be present at the event, their participation in the match is not confirmed.

Deville is on the mend from an ACL injury, while Cargill has been preparing for her first WWE match at the Performance Center.