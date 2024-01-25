WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Rumors Swirl About Two Additional Entrants in WWE 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2024

Rumors Swirl About Two Additional Entrants in WWE 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu, known as Naomi, has been speculated to make a comeback at WWE's 2024 Royal Rumble event.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com has mentioned that Sonya Deville and Jade Cargill are potential participants in the women's Royal Rumble match. Although they are expected to be present at the event, their participation in the match is not confirmed.

Deville is on the mend from an ACL injury, while Cargill has been preparing for her first WWE match at the Performance Center.

John Cena Discloses Desired Venue for His Final WWE Match

John Cena has expressed his intention to retire from professional wrestling before reaching the age of 50. In a recent conversation with BBC [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 24, 2024 02:07PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #trinity #naomi #sonya deville #jade cargill

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85867/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π