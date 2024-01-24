John Cena Discloses Desired Venue for His Final WWE Match

John Cena has expressed his intention to retire from professional wrestling before reaching the age of 50. In a recent conversation with BBC's The One Show, as reported by Fightful, Cena revealed his wish to have his final match at the O2 Arena in London, England.

“So I’ve gone by the construct in my life of never trying to pick my opponents because that’s way above my pay grade, but I’ve been an active advocate for London to be a host of WrestleMania. A lot of people think when I go out in the middle of the ring and I say that, it’s just for the local moment, like, ‘We’re the show, we want to make the show happy.’ Fans in the UK, WWE fans are the best, and fans in London specifically, they will let you know how they feel. I don’t think I’ll be able to choose my opponent, but if I could choose a venue, it’d be the O2 in London. So I hope we can make that happen."