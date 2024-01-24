WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Recent Developments Regarding WWE WrestleMania 40 Headline Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2024

Sports Illustrated has released information regarding the lineup for Wrestlemania 40, hinting at the potential main event for the second night. While not explicitly confirming, the report suggests a high probability of The Rock facing Roman Reigns. This speculation aligns with earlier rumors about WWE's intentions for this matchup.

In related news, insiders close to Triple H have clarified that Cody Rhodes is not slated to be in the spotlight at Wrestlemania 40. Contrary to some expectations, Rhodes will not be concluding his current storyline at this event. Instead, he is expected to compete against CM Punk.

Additionally, the report indicates that GUNTHER is currently seen as the likely victor of this year's Royal Rumble. If this prediction holds true, GUNTHER would go on to challenge and potentially defeat Seth Rollins on the first night of Wrestlemania 40.

Source: si.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #cody rhodes #roman reigns #cm punk

