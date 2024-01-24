Rob Van Dam Discusses the Canceled 'Dark Side of the Ring' Episode on Mike Awesome

Rob Van Dam, the WWE Hall of Famer, recently shared his insights on various topics during his podcast, '1 Of a Kind.' In the latest episode, he delved into the reasons why an episode of 'Dark Side of the Ring' focusing on former WWE/WCW star Mike Awesome will not be produced.

RVD stated, “My thoughts on that are that it’s not gonna happen. I talked to them about it. I would have been a big part of it. Mike was my road wife for a while in 2001, maybe 2002. We traveled together, he and I and Shawn Stasiak when Shawn Stasiak was on the road. For some reason sometimes I guess we were split up between RAW and SmackDown back in the day on different shows, but me and Mike traveled together.”

He continued, discussing his close relationship with Awesome, “I knew him very well from spending so many hours with him and stuff. I was very happy to hear from Dark Side of the Ring when they wanted to know if I would be willing to talk to them. Absolutely. I feel like let’s get Mike’s story out. That’s what immortalizes us and for celebs, a lot of people that want to be celebs anyway and don’t just stumble upon it, that’s kind of the goal, isn’t it? If you’re building your fan base, you’re building your fame. That’s increasing your stature and thereby in your profession, your value goes up.”

RVD explained the cancellation of the proposed episode on Awesome, citing personal reasons, “As I understand it, Mike Awesome’s ex-wife put the kibosh on the whole project. I was very bummed to hear that because like I said, I mean, without that, it’s just like, bury him and forget about him. Personally, I know that he missed his kids so much. I can’t believe he hung himself and would do that to his kids. He loved his kids and missed his kids all the time, not his wife so much and he would be very upfront about that. I would poke him and grill him, ask him some questions, and he missed his kids.”