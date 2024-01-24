The Rock Firmly Shuts Down Possibility of Presidential Campaign

The Rock, also known as The Great One, has recently been appointed to TKO's Board of Directors and is set to enhance WWE's branding efforts. This new role has not only earned him $30 million in stock but also granted him ownership of his renowned moniker, “The Rock.” Additionally, he is reportedly considering a challenge against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 this April.

However, The Rock has definitively ruled out a run for the U.S. presidency. In a recent interview with Fox News, the former world champion and Hollywood star expressed his contentment with his current life, emphasizing his role as a father and his lack of political ambitions.

"I’m honored. I’m not a politician, never had the intentions to be a politician. As all this continues to take shape and form, and I get it, especially ramping up into this year in particular with an election year. I actually got approached by both parties. One after the other. I said, then, as I say now, ‘I’m honored, thank you. The most important thing I’m doing now is being a daddy to my little girls.’ I like school drop offs and I like pick ups. I like that and I know if I were to ever go down that road, which I have no intention to, all that goes away, and I don’t want that to go away."