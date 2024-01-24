Cody Rhodes Discusses Possibility of The Rock Taking WWE WrestleMania 40 Spot

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Cody Rhodes, also known as "The American Nightmare," addressed the swirling rumors about The Rock potentially replacing him in a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

While nothing has been confirmed, speculation has been rampant. Rhodes expressed his admiration for The Rock, stating, "You mentioned ‘The Great One’ The Rock, nothing but respect for him. I went and saw ‘Jungle Cruise,’ I’m a Rock fan. I don’t think he’s the type that would come in and meddle with a story that’s been being told over the past two years. I think he’s probably up to something else, but you never know with WWE. I’ll be watching just like everybody else when I’m not wrestling."