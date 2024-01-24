WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Cody Rhodes Discusses Possibility of The Rock Taking WWE WrestleMania 40 Spot

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2024

Cody Rhodes Discusses Possibility of The Rock Taking WWE WrestleMania 40 Spot

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Cody Rhodes, also known as "The American Nightmare," addressed the swirling rumors about The Rock potentially replacing him in a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

While nothing has been confirmed, speculation has been rampant. Rhodes expressed his admiration for The Rock, stating, "You mentioned ‘The Great One’ The Rock, nothing but respect for him. I went and saw ‘Jungle Cruise,’ I’m a Rock fan. I don’t think he’s the type that would come in and meddle with a story that’s been being told over the past two years. I think he’s probably up to something else, but you never know with WWE. I’ll be watching just like everybody else when I’m not wrestling."

WWE Aims to Integrate Sports-Focused Features in Future Broadcasts

WWE recently announced the appointment of Lee Fitting as the new Head of Media and Production, succeeding the long-serving head of productio [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 24, 2024 01:49PM


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #cody rhodes #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85857/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π