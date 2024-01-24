WWE Aims to Integrate Sports-Focused Features in Future Broadcasts

WWE recently announced the appointment of Lee Fitting as the new Head of Media and Production, succeeding the long-serving head of production, Dunn.
This change has been evident in recent programming, as observed in a segment featuring Chelsea Green and Piper Niven confronting Kayden Carter and Katana Chance at a club, following a similar pattern seen with Pete Dunne and Kevin Owens. According to PWInsider, discussions during Monday’s Raw and at WWE headquarters indicate a shift towards incorporating more sports-centric features in their shows.
An example of this was Cody Rhodes being interviewed on RAW 'earlier today', complete with a time clock, was cited as an effort to ground the product in a more realistic context. Future interviews are expected to mirror this approach, emphasizing a stronger sense of realism.
