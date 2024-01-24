WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Aims to Integrate Sports-Focused Features in Future Broadcasts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2024

WWE Aims to Integrate Sports-Focused Features in Future Broadcasts

WWE recently announced the appointment of Lee Fitting as the new Head of Media and Production, succeeding the long-serving head of production, Dunn.

This change has been evident in recent programming, as observed in a segment featuring Chelsea Green and Piper Niven confronting Kayden Carter and Katana Chance at a club, following a similar pattern seen with Pete Dunne and Kevin Owens. According to PWInsider, discussions during Monday’s Raw and at WWE headquarters indicate a shift towards incorporating more sports-centric features in their shows.

An example of this was Cody Rhodes being interviewed on RAW 'earlier today', complete with a time clock, was cited as an effort to ground the product in a more realistic context. Future interviews are expected to mirror this approach, emphasizing a stronger sense of realism.

Latest News on Who Will Replace Kevin Patrick in WWE SmackDown Commentary Booth

Kevin Patrick has officially exited his role as a WWE SmackDown commentator. He has been taken off the two-man commentary team, where he pre [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 24, 2024 04:47AM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw #lee fitting

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85856/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π