WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Chase U Prepares for Emotional Farewell on Next Week's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2024

Chase U Prepares for Emotional Farewell on Next Week's WWE NXT

Recent events on WWE NXT suggest a grim future for Chase U. In a video segment from this week's episode, Andre Chase faced severe repercussions due to his gambling and financial fraud issues.

The storyline has escalated with debt collectors appearing on Tuesday's NXT on USA, seizing all Chase U assets, including Andre Chase's podium and Duke Hudson's MVP trophy. A visibly upset Andre Chase, comforted by Duke Hudson, hinted at a farewell for Chase U in the upcoming show.

Three Matches Set For Vengeance Day Go-Home WWE NXT Episode

The lineup for the upcoming WWE NXT episode is shaping up, with several major matches announced for the Vengeance Day 2024 "go-home" show. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 24, 2024 04:45AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #chase u

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85853/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π