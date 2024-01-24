Chase U Prepares for Emotional Farewell on Next Week's WWE NXT

Recent events on WWE NXT suggest a grim future for Chase U. In a video segment from this week's episode, Andre Chase faced severe repercussions due to his gambling and financial fraud issues.
The storyline has escalated with debt collectors appearing on Tuesday's NXT on USA, seizing all Chase U assets, including Andre Chase's podium and Duke Hudson's MVP trophy. A visibly upset Andre Chase, comforted by Duke Hudson, hinted at a farewell for Chase U in the upcoming show.
Is this the end of #ChaseU as we know it?!?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VT48uRCHEi— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2024
