WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Three Matches Set For Vengeance Day Go-Home WWE NXT Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2024

Three Matches Set For Vengeance Day Go-Home WWE NXT Episode

The lineup for the upcoming WWE NXT episode is shaping up, with several major matches announced for the Vengeance Day 2024 "go-home" show.

Set to air next Tuesday night at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL, the episode will feature Noam Dar taking on Von Wagner for the NXT Heritage Cup. Additionally, fans can look forward to a thrilling Dusty Classic Semifinal match as Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams face off against LWO. Adding to the excitement, Lola Vice will compete against Elektra Lopez.

Also, as previously revealed, Chase U will be delivering their "final goodbyes" during the show.

William Regal Makes WWE NXT Appearance; Ava Raine Becomes WWE's Youngest General Manager

During Tuesday night's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, the legendary William Regal made a notable return to the screen. In a significan [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 24, 2024 04:43AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85851/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π