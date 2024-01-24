Three Matches Set For Vengeance Day Go-Home WWE NXT Episode

The lineup for the upcoming WWE NXT episode is shaping up, with several major matches announced for the Vengeance Day 2024 "go-home" show.

Set to air next Tuesday night at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL, the episode will feature Noam Dar taking on Von Wagner for the NXT Heritage Cup. Additionally, fans can look forward to a thrilling Dusty Classic Semifinal match as Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams face off against LWO. Adding to the excitement, Lola Vice will compete against Elektra Lopez.

Also, as previously revealed, Chase U will be delivering their "final goodbyes" during the show.