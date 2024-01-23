The Rock's High Praise for Cody Rhodes Revealed Amidst WrestleMania Speculations

A recent report has unveiled insights into former WWE Champion The Rock's views on prominent WWE wrestler, Cody Rhodes, also known as “The American Nightmare.”

During the “Day One” episode of WWE Raw, The Rock marked his return to the WWE with an in-ring encounter involving ex-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Post his victory over Mahal, The Rock hinted at a potential clash with his cousin, Roman Reigns, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

This development has sparked widespread speculation and discussion among fans, commentators, and wrestlers about who should challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024: The Rock or Cody Rhodes.

According to Fightful Select, sources close to The Rock have revealed his longstanding admiration and support for Cody Rhodes, even during Rhodes' tenure in All Elite Wrestling.

The Rock, also known as The Great One, has openly expressed his admiration for Rhodes, previously endorsing him as a leading figure in the company.