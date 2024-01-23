Contradictory Updates on Kazuchika Okada's WWE Move

Recent developments have emerged regarding the future of Kazuchika Okada, the renowned Japanese wrestling icon, as his tenure with NJPW draws to a close next month.

Initial reports this morning suggested that Okada was likely to join WWE, with speculations of him starting in NXT before advancing to the main roster. However, a fresh update from Fightful Select contradicts these claims, indicating that Okada is still in the preliminary stages of his decision-making process. The celebrated seven-time IWGP World Champion has several commitments remaining with NJPW, including a final bout against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

A senior WWE official informed Fightful that the notion of Okada being definitively "WWE bound" was not something they were aware of. Conversely, sources within AEW have expressed that they are equally in contention for signing Okada. This latest information underscores that Okada's decision is still up in the air, with no clear indication of his next move.