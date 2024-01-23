WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Yet to Finalize Anticipated The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

WWE Yet to Finalize Anticipated The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match

In a recent discussion on ESPN's First Take, The Rock speculated that a match between him and the undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns could "possibly put on the greatest and biggest Wrestlemania of all time." This topic was further explored by Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com during his appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he delved into the possibilities of this highly anticipated match.

“He (The Rock) has not signed as of today for WrestleMania. It is absolutely in play, it is not a done deal. He wants to do WrestleMania this year. There are forces that are interested in how much value he could bring to Saudi Arabia. He would rather do WrestleMania as it stands now. There’s balls in play, nothing is 100%.

There are people who would like to convince him if they can make a tons of extra money from Saudi Arabia, to do it there. And we don’t know the answers, it’s all in the process of being worked out right now. But he is absolutely looking at doing a match with Roman Reigns, he is absolutely looking at doing it at WrestleMania, it’s not signed.”

Netflix Subscribers with No-Ad Plan to Enjoy Commercial-Free WWE Raw Broadcasts

WWE’s premier show, Raw, is set to make a monumental shift to Netflix starting in 2025. This strategic move, encapsulated in a stagger [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 23, 2024 05:26PM

Source: WrestlePurists.com for transcription
Tags: #wwe #the rock #roman reigns #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85840/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π