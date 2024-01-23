WWE Yet to Finalize Anticipated The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match

In a recent discussion on ESPN's First Take, The Rock speculated that a match between him and the undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns could "possibly put on the greatest and biggest Wrestlemania of all time." This topic was further explored by Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com during his appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he delved into the possibilities of this highly anticipated match.

“He (The Rock) has not signed as of today for WrestleMania. It is absolutely in play, it is not a done deal. He wants to do WrestleMania this year. There are forces that are interested in how much value he could bring to Saudi Arabia. He would rather do WrestleMania as it stands now. There’s balls in play, nothing is 100%.

There are people who would like to convince him if they can make a tons of extra money from Saudi Arabia, to do it there. And we don’t know the answers, it’s all in the process of being worked out right now. But he is absolutely looking at doing a match with Roman Reigns, he is absolutely looking at doing it at WrestleMania, it’s not signed.”