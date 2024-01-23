WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Netflix Subscribers with No-Ad Plan to Enjoy Commercial-Free WWE Raw Broadcasts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

WWE’s premier show, Raw, is set to make a monumental shift to Netflix starting in 2025. This strategic move, encapsulated in a staggering $5 billion deal spanning ten years, was unveiled in a recent SEC Filing. Notably, the agreement grants Netflix the flexibility to either renew the partnership after a decade or withdraw halfway through the term. WWE President Nick Khan has affirmed that despite this transition, Raw will maintain its traditional Monday night airing.

Adding to this significant news, CNBC's Alex Sherman has revealed a key aspect of this arrangement for Netflix subscribers. Those who opt for the ad-free subscription plan will experience Raw in a unique, uninterrupted format. Given that Raw is traditionally structured around commercial breaks, this means ad-free subscribers will enjoy continuous wrestling action in place of standard advertisements. This feature marks a significant shift in how viewers will engage with one of WWE's most iconic programs.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 23, 2024 05:24PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix

