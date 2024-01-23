WWE Raw to Stay on Monday Nights, Confirms WWE President Nick Khan

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, WWE President Nick Khan announced that WWE Raw will continue airing on Monday nights. This statement comes amidst the significant shift of the red-brand to Netflix in 2025, a deal reportedly valued at $5 billion and potentially extending up to ten years. Khan highlighted the flexibility of the show, noting that while Raw currently thrives on Mondays, it could also succeed on other weekdays if a change is ever considered.
"At this moment in time, it remains Monday Night Raw. Keep in mind, we have ten and a half months until this deal is up and running. We’re looking at what you’re looking at and what everyone else is looking at, you have a proliferation of gambling with Monday Night Football. You have an enhanced Disney package, better games. You have the Manningcast. This year, it was on ABC and ESPN. Last season, the playoff game they got was Tom Brady at the Cowboys. You also have the college national championships, football and hoops, on Mondays. You have a lot of Mondays where there is stiff competition. That said, even against Alabama-Michigan and Washington-Texans game a few weeks ago, Monday Night Raw did a .6 in the 18 to 49 demo, which is a massive rating against big competition. If we stay on Mondays, it’ll work, if we move to a different day, we think it’ll work too."
