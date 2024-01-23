WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

The merger between WWE and UFC, finalized last year and marked by a ceremony at The New York Stock Exchange, has brought about major changes in the organization. A key highlight is the induction of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson into TKO’s Board of Directors, indicating a major directional shift for the company.

Many were today taken by surprise when TKO Holdings Group announced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as their latest Board of Directors member. 

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had the honor of ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, signifying the start of the trading day. Accompanying him were notable personalities including Ari Emanuel, Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, and other leading figures from both TKO and WWE.

PWInsider has reported that Dwayne Johnson and Ari Emanuel are set to appear on CNBC between 9-10 AM to talk about the recent developments concerning TKO Group Holding and WWE.

Source: PWInsider
