A Big Update On William Regal

William Regal has been back with WWE/NXT for more than a year now. Despite this, he hasn't been featured on-screen due to restrictions following his departure from AEW, which concluded his brief nine-month tenure there. According to Fightful Select, the period of his non-appearance clause is nearing its end, and there's been recent discussion about his return to television, particularly focusing on the NXT brand.
Regal previously held the position of on-screen General Manager for NXT, working under Triple H's leadership. However, he was released from this role in early 2022 and has been absent from WWE broadcasts for over two years.
