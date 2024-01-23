Ex-WCW Star Ice Train, Harold Houge, Dies at Age 56

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently shared the somber news of the passing of ex-WCW wrestler Ice Train, also known as Harold Houge. DDP's heartfelt message about Houge was posted on Facebook, which you can read below:

It was so Sad to hear, that one of my closest brothers is gone. Harold Houge aka H aka Ice Train aka Smooth was a warrior and one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. Our 30 year relationship was filled with laughter & brotherhood. We were always there for each other. Our families are one family. One of my fondest memories was the Christmas the two of us headed into the inner city to help many of the less fortunate families have a better Christmas. As you can see we got on our favorite Christmas outfits and headed out to spread some cheer. I’ve also included one my favorite pictures of H & my mom Sylvia at Payge’s & my wedding. I will put up a tribute video up later next week. I just don’t have the strength to do it yet.

RIP my brother!

You will be missed but never forgotten!

Much Love & Respect🙏 Payge McMahonMarc Mero

DDP

From everyone at WNS, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and fans of Harold Houge during this difficult time.