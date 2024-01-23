Dwayne Johnson Comments on the Significance of Holding Ownership Over 'The Rock' Moniker

On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced his new role as a member of the TKO Board of Directors. In addition to this significant position, he has also secured complete ownership of his iconic moniker, "The Rock."

In a recent interview on CNBC’s "Squawk On The Street," as reported by Fightful, Johnson discussed the significance of owning the rights to "The Rock." He expressed, “There is a business side of that, as we know. There is the economics side of that, but it goes much deeper than that. This idea, the name of The Rock, for me, I owe that name everything. Without that name, there would be no wrestling career, no Hollywood career. Also, that name was a derivative of my dad, Rocky Johnson, who was the first black tag team champion in WWE, trail blazer, paved the way, man of color, for a kid like me to be embraced in a bigger way when I came along. This is one of the reasons why this deal is so unprecedented, the one I was able to do and cut with Ari here. Again, I want to acknowledge Ari and give him his flowers. At the end of the day, he had a million reasons to say no, but he found a reason to say yes. The reason why is he understood, as he told me face-to-face, this is your name and it comes from your family. That’s important to me. Family is very important to us and the name The Rock, this is why it became invaluable. The street valuation of the name The Rock, it has some heft behind it. More importantly than that, it’s something I’ve earned, built, and I owe so much to that wild lunatic called The Rock, that by the way, the greatest benefit of now completely owning the name The Rock, no gimmicks, no BS, across the board, full ownership, is the name The Rock, years ago, really allowed me to be me. That’s very special.”