The Rock Teases Historic WrestleMania Main Event with Roman Reigns on ESPN's First Take

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently appeared on ESPN's First Take, where he discussed his new role on the TKO Board of Directors. In the conversation, he was questioned about a potential showdown with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
"The Rock" expressed his strategic approach, emphasizing the importance of building up to big moments. He stated, "I'm a long-gamer and I like to build. Something like this, what this is [is potentially huge.] Imagine if Roman Reigns and I were to headline WrestleMania. With all due respect to every WrestleMania that's come before – and I say this with deep reverence as someone who has grown up in this industry and loves it dearly – we could potentially create the most monumental WrestleMania in history."
He continued, highlighting his enduring passion for the wrestling industry. "There's a possibility... My love for this business, for pro wrestling, for WWE runs deep. But beyond that, I have a profound desire to expand and elevate it. If we're going to make something like this happen, I want it to be a spectacle that captures the world's attention."
The Rock says that him and Roman Reigns could put on “the greatest and biggest WrestleMania of all time." 🍿 👀 pic.twitter.com/uwsaX7RajJ— First Take (@FirstTake) January 23, 2024
⚡ Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange
The merger between WWE and UFC, finalized last year and marked by a ceremony at The New York Stock Exchange, has brought about major changes [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 23, 2024 11:44AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com