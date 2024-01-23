WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Rock Teases Historic WrestleMania Main Event with Roman Reigns on ESPN's First Take

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

The Rock Teases Historic WrestleMania Main Event with Roman Reigns on ESPN's First Take

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently appeared on ESPN's First Take, where he discussed his new role on the TKO Board of Directors. In the conversation, he was questioned about a potential showdown with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"The Rock" expressed his strategic approach, emphasizing the importance of building up to big moments. He stated, "I'm a long-gamer and I like to build. Something like this, what this is [is potentially huge.] Imagine if Roman Reigns and I were to headline WrestleMania. With all due respect to every WrestleMania that's come before – and I say this with deep reverence as someone who has grown up in this industry and loves it dearly – we could potentially create the most monumental WrestleMania in history."

He continued, highlighting his enduring passion for the wrestling industry. "There's a possibility... My love for this business, for pro wrestling, for WWE runs deep. But beyond that, I have a profound desire to expand and elevate it. If we're going to make something like this happen, I want it to be a spectacle that captures the world's attention."

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

The merger between WWE and UFC, finalized last year and marked by a ceremony at The New York Stock Exchange, has brought about major changes [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 23, 2024 11:44AM


Tags: #wwe #dwayne johnson #the rock #roman reigns #wresltemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85841/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π