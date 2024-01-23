WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Finn Balor's WWE Future Uncertain as Contract Expires Post-WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

Finn Balor's WWE Future Uncertain as Contract Expires Post-WrestleMania 40

Finn Balor, currently one half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, may find his tenure with WWE concluding post-WrestleMania. Raj Giri has revealed that Balor's contract with WWE is set to expire following WrestleMania 40, scheduled for April 6th and 7th. Intriguingly, there has been no move from WWE to initiate contract renewal discussions with Balor as of now.

Balor isn't the only prominent figure in WWE facing contract uncertainties. Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion, is also approaching the end of his contract with the company after WrestleMania 40. Despite a year filled with speculation about his career direction, McIntyre has yet to secure a new contract with WWE.

Earlier reports suggested that Endeavor, aiming to retain WWE talent, planned to offer new contracts based on their expiration dates. This strategy puts Balor's future with WWE in a potentially precarious position, though situations like these are subject to change.

Kazuchika Okada Rumored to Be On His Way to WWE

Kazuchika Okada's departure from NJPW is imminent as his contract nears its end this month, with significant interest shown by both AEW and [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 23, 2024 11:17AM


Tags: #wwe #finn balor

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85835/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π