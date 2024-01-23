Finn Balor's WWE Future Uncertain as Contract Expires Post-WrestleMania 40

Finn Balor, currently one half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, may find his tenure with WWE concluding post-WrestleMania. Raj Giri has revealed that Balor's contract with WWE is set to expire following WrestleMania 40, scheduled for April 6th and 7th. Intriguingly, there has been no move from WWE to initiate contract renewal discussions with Balor as of now.

Balor isn't the only prominent figure in WWE facing contract uncertainties. Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion, is also approaching the end of his contract with the company after WrestleMania 40. Despite a year filled with speculation about his career direction, McIntyre has yet to secure a new contract with WWE.

Earlier reports suggested that Endeavor, aiming to retain WWE talent, planned to offer new contracts based on their expiration dates. This strategy puts Balor's future with WWE in a potentially precarious position, though situations like these are subject to change.