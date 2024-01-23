Kazuchika Okada Rumored to Be On His Way to WWE

Kazuchika Okada's departure from NJPW is imminent as his contract nears its end this month, with significant interest shown by both AEW and WWE. Despite this, he remains unsigned.

WWE insiders are optimistic about their chances of signing Okada, a sentiment that has grown recently. AEW, on the other hand, is reported to have made a more compelling initial offer, yet no deal has been confirmed.

Dave Meltzer has previously noted that sources close to Okada indicate he is still undecided. Within AEW, there's a strong belief that Okada will join them, whereas WWE is hopeful, citing the impactful legacy Okada could establish there.

Monthly Puroresu, known for its reliability, reports that a source close to Okada suggests he is leaning towards WWE. The report also raises the possibility of Okada beginning his WWE career in NXT.