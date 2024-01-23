WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Financial Details of WWE's Netflix Broadcasting Deal and Key Information for International Viewers

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

TKO, the conglomerate overseeing WWE and UFC, has finalized a partnership with Netflix to stream WWE's premier show, Monday Night Raw, starting January 2025. This arrangement positions Netflix as the sole broadcaster of Raw in several major markets including the US, UK, Canada, and Latin America, with plans to expand to more regions over time. Monday Night Raw will maintain its Monday slot and its 3-hour duration. According to Deadline, an insider familiar with the deal stated that it spans ten years and is valued at over $5 billion.

Variety has learned from their sources that the agreement is estimated to be worth a minimum of $500 million annually over a decade. This is a significant increase compared to WWE's ongoing five-year contract with the USA Network, which is reportedly worth around $250-260 million annually.

Furthermore, Netflix is set to become the global platform for all WWE content outside the U.S., including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and WWE’s major live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. Additionally, WWE’s critically acclaimed documentaries, original series, and upcoming projects will be accessible on Netflix internationally starting in 2025.

