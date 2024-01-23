WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Schedules Corporate Employee Meeting Today

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

WWE Schedules Corporate Employee Meeting Today

WWE has called for an employee meeting today at 4 PM, with staff being notified of this meeting yesterday, according to PWInsider.

WWE has made two significant announcements today, followed by a scheduled meeting with its corporate employees this afternoon.

Announcements WWE revealed that TKO, the umbrella company for both WWE and UFC, has appointed Dwayne Johnson to its Board of Directors. Alongside him, Brad Keywell has also joined the board. These appointments expand TKO's board from 11 to 13 members.

Furthermore, WWE has entered into a services and merchandising agreement with Johnson, granting him the trademark rights to "The Rock" name.

In another major development, WWE and Netflix have struck a deal to broadcast Monday Night Raw on the streaming platform starting January 2025. This agreement, reportedly worth over $5 billion for a decade, ensures that Raw will continue airing on Mondays as a three-hour show.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #the rock #dwayne johnson

