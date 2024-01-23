Kevin Patrick Bows Out, WWE SmackDown Scrambles for New Commentary Voice

Changes are imminent for the WWE SmackDown commentary team.
Aaron Varble has reported that Kevin Patrick will soon be departing from the SmackDown commentary team. The rationale behind his removal is simply that it wasn't a good fit. This development was also confirmed by Dave Meltzer during Wrestling Observer Radio. While Kevin Patrick's exit from his role at SmackDown is certain, there's still no clarity on who will take over his position.
Dave Meltzer commented, "Kevin Patrick's gone, unless something changes. I don't know details. I don't know who's gonna be replacing him. I'm not surprised."
SmackDown set for a change.— Aaron (@AaronVarble) January 23, 2024
Kevin Patrick is out.
No replacement named yet.
Reason I was given: “It just wasn’t working out.”
