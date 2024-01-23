Hulk Hogan Makes Surprise Appearance on WWE Raw, Hints at Potential Comeback Match

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a special video tribute to WWE icon Hulk Hogan, marking the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania. The video showcased Hogan's journey, beginning with his seminal WWE Championship win against The Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden in New York City during the 1980s, a moment that sparked the Hulkamania phenomenon.

The tribute included various highlights from Hogan's illustrious career, capturing his impact and legacy in the wrestling world. Additionally, Hogan shared his insights on the upcoming women's and men's Royal Rumble matches, hinting at a possible surprise appearance in the event this Saturday in St. Petersburg, Florida.