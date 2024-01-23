Seth Rollins Defies Medical Advice in Bold WWE Raw Statement

During the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made a defiant statement regarding his recent injury. Rollins, also known as “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary,” addressed the WWE Universe following an injury sustained in a match against Jinder Mahal.

Emotionally charged and sporting a knee brace, Rollins revealed the results of his MRI, confirming a grade two tear of his MCL and a partially torn medial meniscus. Despite the recommendation for surgery, which could sideline him for three to four months, Rollins adamantly declared his disregard for the doctors' advice. He vowed to enter WrestleMania as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and to do everything in his power to retain his title.