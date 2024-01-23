Surprise Attack: Damage CTRL Ambushes Women's Tag Team Champions on WWE Raw

Damage CTRL launched a surprise attack on the Women's Tag Team Champions during this week's WWE Raw. Initially spotted in the background of a backstage segment, the duo later emerged to confront Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, who were engaged in a face-off with Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.
Meanwhile, Asuka & Kairi Sane are gearing up for a showdown against Chance & Carter for the Women's Tag Team Titles in the upcoming WWE Smackdown episode on Friday.
What's @itsBayleyWWE doing here on #WWERaw?! pic.twitter.com/32SyL2Vnkp— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024
It's a Damage CTRL night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/6FmtW1ZVpo— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024
⚡ Seth Rollins Defies Medical Advice in Bold WWE Raw Statement
During the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 23, 2024 12:21AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com