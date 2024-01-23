WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Surprise Attack: Damage CTRL Ambushes Women's Tag Team Champions on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

Surprise Attack: Damage CTRL Ambushes Women's Tag Team Champions on WWE Raw

Damage CTRL launched a surprise attack on the Women's Tag Team Champions during this week's WWE Raw. Initially spotted in the background of a backstage segment, the duo later emerged to confront Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, who were engaged in a face-off with Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

Meanwhile, Asuka & Kairi Sane are gearing up for a showdown against Chance & Carter for the Women's Tag Team Titles in the upcoming WWE Smackdown episode on Friday.

Seth Rollins Defies Medical Advice in Bold WWE Raw Statement

During the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 23, 2024 12:21AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #damage ctrl

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85825/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π