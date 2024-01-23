Surprise Attack: Damage CTRL Ambushes Women's Tag Team Champions on WWE Raw

Damage CTRL launched a surprise attack on the Women's Tag Team Champions during this week's WWE Raw. Initially spotted in the background of a backstage segment, the duo later emerged to confront Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, who were engaged in a face-off with Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

Meanwhile, Asuka & Kairi Sane are gearing up for a showdown against Chance & Carter for the Women's Tag Team Titles in the upcoming WWE Smackdown episode on Friday.