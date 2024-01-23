Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Match Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2024

Following the latest episode of Raw, WWE has revised the lineup for the upcoming Royal Rumble event. The updated card for the event, scheduled for January 27th and broadcasting live on Peacock and the WWE Network, is as follows:

- Men’s Royal Rumble Match featuring CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, Kofi Kingston, Damian Priest, and 19 other competitors yet to be announced.

- Women’s Royal Rumble Match including Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile, and 24 additional participants to be determined.

- A high-stakes Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns facing off against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.

- The WWE United States Championship Match where Logan Paul will challenge Kevin Owens.