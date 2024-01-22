WWE SmackDown Ratings Viewership Climbs, But What Happened in the Key Demo on January 19th?

The latest viewership figures for WWE SmackDown's January 19th episode on FOX have been released.

WrestleNomics reports that the show attracted an average of 2,408,000 viewers, marking a slight 1% rise from the 2,385,000 viewers tallied the previous Friday. However, there was a minor dip in the key 18-49 demographic, with a 0.62 rating, down 3% from the January 12th episode. This edition of SmackDown competed against the NBA clash between the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, which garnered 2.02 million viewers.

Highlights of SmackDown included Randy Orton facing off against Solo Sikoa in the main event, Pete Dunne's return, and a high-stakes six-man tag match featuring the LWO against Team Escobar, all building up to the Royal Rumble premium live event.