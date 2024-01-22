WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Ratings Viewership Climbs, But What Happened in the Key Demo on January 19th?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2024

The latest viewership figures for WWE SmackDown's January 19th episode on FOX have been released.

WrestleNomics reports that the show attracted an average of 2,408,000 viewers, marking a slight 1% rise from the 2,385,000 viewers tallied the previous Friday. However, there was a minor dip in the key 18-49 demographic, with a 0.62 rating, down 3% from the January 12th episode. This edition of SmackDown competed against the NBA clash between the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, which garnered 2.02 million viewers.

Highlights of SmackDown included Randy Orton facing off against Solo Sikoa in the main event, Pete Dunne's return, and a high-stakes six-man tag match featuring the LWO against Team Escobar, all building up to the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #ratings

