General Manager Adam Pearce Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2024

WWE has revealed a fresh matchup for tonight's Raw episode, featuring Imperium clashing with New Day in a tag team battle.

The announcement was made by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in a social media video.

Here is the updated lineup for tonight's live show from New Orleans:

- Seth Rollins opens the show to discuss his future

- A face-to-face encounter between CM Punk & Cody Rhodes

- Damian Priest takes on Drew McIntyre

- Chad Gable versus Ivar

- Valhalla faces Ivy Nile

- The Miz goes head-to-head with Dominik Mysterio

- Imperium battles New Day in a tag team match