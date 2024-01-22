General Manager Adam Pearce Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has revealed a fresh matchup for tonight's Raw episode, featuring Imperium clashing with New Day in a tag team battle.
The announcement was made by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in a social media video.
Here is the updated lineup for tonight's live show from New Orleans:
- Seth Rollins opens the show to discuss his future
- A face-to-face encounter between CM Punk & Cody Rhodes
- Damian Priest takes on Drew McIntyre
- Chad Gable versus Ivar
- Valhalla faces Ivy Nile
- The Miz goes head-to-head with Dominik Mysterio
- Imperium battles New Day in a tag team match
🚨 🚨 🚨 @ScrapDaddyAP previews a big night on #WWERaw and announces a HUGE tag team showdown for TONIGHT 👀— WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2024
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/hRqcrMByrL
