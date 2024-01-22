WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
General Manager Adam Pearce Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2024

WWE has revealed a fresh matchup for tonight's Raw episode, featuring Imperium clashing with New Day in a tag team battle.

The announcement was made by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in a social media video.

Here is the updated lineup for tonight's live show from New Orleans:

- Seth Rollins opens the show to discuss his future

- A face-to-face encounter between CM Punk & Cody Rhodes

- Damian Priest takes on Drew McIntyre

- Chad Gable versus Ivar

- Valhalla faces Ivy Nile

- The Miz goes head-to-head with Dominik Mysterio

- Imperium battles New Day in a tag team match


