New Women's Match Set for WWE NXT January 23rd Episode

A new match has been added to the January 23rd NXT lineup on USA Network, featuring Wren Sinclair, previously known as Madi Wrenkowski, in her first solo appearance. She is set to face Lash Legend, following their recent clash where Sinclair ousted Legend in last week's battle royal. The updated card for the 01/23 NXT event includes:

- Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

- NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez to sign their NXT Vengeance Day match contract

- Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill

- Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic

- Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

- Wren Sinclair vs. Lash Legend

- Lola Vice appearing on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions