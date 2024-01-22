Tonight's WWE Raw: Seth Rollins to Speak Out, CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes Confrontation, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2024

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is broadcasting live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

This evening's RAW is the final show before the Royal Rumble, headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins discussing his future following a knee injury sustained last week.

The lineup for tonight's show features stars such as Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has lined up the following matches and segments for tonight:

- Seth Rollins opening the show to speak about his career path

- A face-to-face segment between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes

- A match pitting Damian Priest against Drew McIntyre

- Chad Gable taking on Ivar

- Valhalla clashing with Ivy Nile

- The Miz going up against Dominik Mysterio