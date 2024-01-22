Cody Rhodes Issues Bold Ultimatum for WWE 2K25: "If My Story Isn't Complete, Keep Me Off It"

In a recent interview with SI.com, WWE superstar Cody Rhodes expressed his profound excitement and sense of achievement over being featured on the cover of WWE 2K24. Rhodes equated this honor with some of the most significant milestones in his wrestling career, including winning the Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes shared, “I put it up there with winning the Royal Rumble, I put it up there with headlining WrestleMania 39,” emphasizing the importance of this achievement in his career. He described his current run in the WWE as an "out of body experience," highlighting the surreal nature of his success and the realization of his childhood dreams. Rhodes reflected on his journey from being a lower or mid-card wrestler to reaching the pinnacle of WWE fame, noting the change in his presence at merchandise stands and the popularity of his 'American Nightmare' brand.

Furthermore, Rhodes discussed the unique aspect of his career being mirrored in the WWE 2K24 game, particularly his experiences at WrestleMania 39. He candidly spoke about the emotional impact of his WrestleMania moment, describing it as both the saddest and most rewarding point of his career. Rhodes emphasized the importance of not just participating in main events but winning them, setting a high standard for himself in the future.

Rhodes concluded with a bold statement about his future, saying, “If I haven’t finished the story by WWE 2K25, don’t bring me back for the commercial, don’t put me on the cover, don’t put me anywhere near it. I won’t deserve it.”