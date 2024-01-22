WWE Live Event Results From Jackson, Mississippi - 1/21/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2024

Below are the from the recent WWE live event at the Mississippi State Fair Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi.

- Becky Lynch, Michin (Mia Yim), and Shotzi triumphed over Damage CTRL (comprising WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane).

- Omos, accompanied by MVP, emerged victorious against Akira Tozawa.

- The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) secured a win over Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci).

- Ricochet achieved victory over Jinder Mahal.

- In a street fight, Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest, who was with Dominik Mysterio.

- Nia Jax overcame Ivy Nile.

- AJ Styles was victorious against Solo Sikoa, who had Jimmy Uso in his corner.

- In a bull rope match, Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.