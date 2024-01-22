WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Live Event Results From Jackson, Mississippi - 1/21/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2024

WWE Live Event Results From Jackson, Mississippi - 1/21/24

Below are the from the recent WWE live event at the Mississippi State Fair Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi.

- Becky Lynch, Michin (Mia Yim), and Shotzi triumphed over Damage CTRL (comprising WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane).

-  Omos, accompanied by MVP, emerged victorious against Akira Tozawa.

-  The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) secured a win over Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci).

-  Ricochet achieved victory over Jinder Mahal.

-  In a street fight, Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest, who was with Dominik Mysterio.

-  Nia Jax overcame Ivy Nile.

-  AJ Styles was victorious against Solo Sikoa, who had Jimmy Uso in his corner.

-  In a bull rope match, Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.

Tags: #wwe #wwe live #results

