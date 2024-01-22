WWE Live Event Results From Jackson, Mississippi - 1/21/24

Below are the from the recent WWE live event at the Mississippi State Fair Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi.
- Becky Lynch, Michin (Mia Yim), and Shotzi triumphed over Damage CTRL (comprising WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane).
- Omos, accompanied by MVP, emerged victorious against Akira Tozawa.
- The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) secured a win over Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci).
- Ricochet achieved victory over Jinder Mahal.
- In a street fight, Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest, who was with Dominik Mysterio.
- Nia Jax overcame Ivy Nile.
- AJ Styles was victorious against Solo Sikoa, who had Jimmy Uso in his corner.
- In a bull rope match, Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.
⚡ Tonight's WWE Raw: Seth Rollins to Speak Out, CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes Confrontation, and More
Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is broadcasting live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. This evening's RAW is the final show before the Royal [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 22, 2024 08:33AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com