Ric Flair Reveals Charlotte's Remarkable Recovery Progress Post Knee Surgery

Ric Flair recently shared an update regarding his daughter Charlotte's recovery from a knee surgery. Charlotte had surgery earlier this month to repair a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, as previously reported. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Ric discussed her rehabilitation progress.

Discussing a conversation with Dr. Dugas, Flair quoted, “I was speaking with Dr. Dugas,” and continued, “You know what he said to me? He said since he’s been at the Andrews clinic, 30 years, [Charlotte] is one of the top three athletes that they have ever done surgery on. Now think about that. We’re talking Bo Jackson. I can go down the list of people – the Tommy Johns. He said, ‘We consider her one of the top three athletes, not wrestlers, to ever come through the doors.’ Her recovery, she is crushing it, guys.”

Flair further commented, “She’s not going to come back faster than they will ever recommend, but that’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments that anybody could ever get. It’s unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, she’s a different kind of cat.”

Charlotte's surgery was performed on January 4, following an injury incurred during the December 8 episode of Smackdown. Her expected recovery time is up to nine months.