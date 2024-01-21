WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ex-WWE Talent Debuts at TNA Television Tapings in Orlando

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2024

TNA Wrestling made its comeback to Orlando, FL, this Saturday, recording new episodes for their AXS TV show.

A highlight of the tapings was the debut of ex-WWE talent Big Damo, previously known as Killian Dain. Frankie Kazarian brought him into the storyline with Eric Young, stating they wouldn't clash unless Young overcame a "ghost from his past."

Eric Young emerged victorious over Big Damo. Full spoilers are available here.

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #wwe #killian dain #big damo

