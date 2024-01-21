Ex-WWE Talent Debuts at TNA Television Tapings in Orlando

TNA Wrestling made its comeback to Orlando, FL, this Saturday, recording new episodes for their AXS TV show.
A highlight of the tapings was the debut of ex-WWE talent Big Damo, previously known as Killian Dain. Frankie Kazarian brought him into the storyline with Eric Young, stating they wouldn't clash unless Young overcame a "ghost from his past."
Eric Young emerged victorious over Big Damo. Full spoilers are available here.
Scoop #20: Eric Young out to wrestle— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 21, 2024
Frankie Kazarian says EY doesn’t get to decide when they wrestle, he does, and he’s not in the mood tonight
But EY has ghosts in his closet, and tonight he will face one
Eric Young vs Big Damo pic.twitter.com/zwTz84bJe0
