Ex-WWE Talent Debuts at TNA Television Tapings in Orlando

TNA Wrestling made its comeback to Orlando, FL, this Saturday, recording new episodes for their AXS TV show.

A highlight of the tapings was the debut of ex-WWE talent Big Damo, previously known as Killian Dain. Frankie Kazarian brought him into the storyline with Eric Young, stating they wouldn't clash unless Young overcame a "ghost from his past."

Eric Young emerged victorious over Big Damo. Full spoilers are available here.