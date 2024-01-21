WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Saturday’s TNA TV Tapings SPOILERS - 1/20/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2024

TNA Wrestling returned to Orlando, FL for their latest round of television tapings. Here are the highlights from the event, as reported by Pwinsider:

Big Kon dominated Richard Adonis & Ori Gold in a heated showdown.

Chaos ensued post-match as Kon clashed with PCO on the stage, involving security guards in the brawl.

Tasha Steelz emerged victorious against Xia Brookside.

Frankie Kazarian secured a victory over Jake Something.

Jordynne Grace displayed her dominance by defeating Savannah Evans.

Gisele Shaw made a statement by attacking Grace and Evans after their match.

In the Best of Three series, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) emerged victorious over Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson).

Crazzy Steve successfully defended his TNA Digital Media Championship against Rhino.

Joe Hendry sealed a win against Deaner.

A rap showdown took place as AJ Francis introduced a new rap, countered by Hendry's video to AJ Styles' TNA theme.

Dani Luna claimed victory over Killer Kelly.

Post-match chaos erupted as MK Ultra attacked Luna and Jody Threat until Decay (Havoc & Rosemary) made a heroic save.

Chris Sabin triumphed over Jason Hotch.

John Skyler laid down the challenge, vowing to capture the TNA X Division title from Sabin at TNA Sacrifice.

Simon Gotch emerged victorious over Jack Price.

Josh Alexander, on commentary, confronted Gotch in a face-to-face encounter.

Frankie Kazarian issued a unique challenge, insisting he wouldn't fight unless facing a ghost from his past. Big Damo answered the call.

Eric Young emerged victorious against Big Damo.

Ash by Elegance secured a win against Savannah Thorne.

Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & Moose joined forces to defeat Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight in an epic showdown.


