Shelton Benjamin Uncertain About Pro Wrestling Future

Shelton Benjamin, the former WWE United States Champion, recently opened up about his uncertain future in the wrestling world. Following his release from WWE in September 2023, Benjamin became a free agent in December. Despite his free agency status, his next steps in the industry remain unclear. He is scheduled to appear at Starrcast Downunder in April.

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Benjamin was questioned about his future plans. He expressed that he is still considering his options. Jeremy Lambert of Fightful provided the transcription of his comments.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” said Shelton Benjamin. “I’m still weighing options. I’ve had a knock on my door here and there. I have no commitments, nothing major to announce aside from a few indie dates and a lot of autograph sessions. I’ve been taking my time on deciding what I want to do next. I am at a point in my career where I want to have fun. If it’s not worth it, I want to have fun and make money, if it’s not worth it, I just don’t want to do it.

“I’m not trying to build a name, I have a name, but I want to be where I’m appreciated and featured and can have some fun. I’ve never had the superstar complex where, ‘I have to do this.’ No, January 10 marked 24 years in the business for me and I’ve been extremely fortunate with injuries and family life that I can still go out and tear it up with the best of them. I’m just not sure where that’s going to be at this point. I’m taking temperatures all over the place.”