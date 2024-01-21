WWE Live Results - Montgomery, Alabama 1/20/24

Below are the results for the latest WWE live event held on Saturday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, Alabama.
- AJ Styles triumphed over Solo Sikoa, who was accompanied by Jimmy Uso.
- Jinder Mahal emerged victorious against Ricochet.
- The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed), with Ivy Nile in their corner, won against Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).
- Nia Jax secured a win over Ivy Nile.
- Jey Uso won against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a street fight, with Dominik Mysterio intervening but ultimately causing Priest to lose.
- Omos, accompanied by MVP, defeated Akira Tozawa.
- Becky Lynch, Michin (Mia Yim), and Shotzi were victorious over Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky, Asuka, & Kairi Sane).
- Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a bull rope match.
