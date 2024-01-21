WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Live Results - Montgomery, Alabama 1/20/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2024

WWE Live Results - Montgomery, Alabama 1/20/24

Below are the results for the latest WWE live event held on Saturday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, Alabama.

- AJ Styles triumphed over Solo Sikoa, who was accompanied by Jimmy Uso.

- Jinder Mahal emerged victorious against Ricochet.

- The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed), with Ivy Nile in their corner, won against Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).

- Nia Jax secured a win over Ivy Nile.

- Jey Uso won against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a street fight, with Dominik Mysterio intervening but ultimately causing Priest to lose.

- Omos, accompanied by MVP, defeated Akira Tozawa.

- Becky Lynch, Michin (Mia Yim), and Shotzi were victorious over Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky, Asuka, & Kairi Sane).

- Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a bull rope match.

WWE 2024 Royal Rumble PLE Set to Break Historical Records

The WWE is gearing up for its Royal Rumble premium live event, set to take place in just six days at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL. This even [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2024 08:31AM


Tags: #wwe #wwe live #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85790/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π