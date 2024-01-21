WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE 2024 Royal Rumble PLE Set to Break Historical Records

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2024

The WWE is gearing up for its Royal Rumble premium live event, set to take place in just six days. This event is anticipated to mark the beginning of the journey towards WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer, in a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has noted that this year's Royal Rumble is expected to draw record viewership. This surge in audience numbers is attributed to the growth in Peacock subscribers, a boost largely credited to the NFL's decision to broadcast a wild card playoff game on the platform earlier in the month. It was also mentioned that this event is likely to become the most-watched in WWE history.

The event will feature high-profile matches including the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing off against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. Another key match will see WWE United States Champion Logan Paul take on Kevin Owens. Additionally, the event will host both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

