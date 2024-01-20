Roman Reigns Surpasses Bruno Sammartino's Legendary Record, Eyes Hogan's Milestone

Roman Reigns has achieved a new milestone in his illustrious WWE career, surpassing Bruno Sammartino's second longest title reign, as reported by WrestleOps on X. Reigns' tenure as the WWE Universal Champion, now recognized as the primary WWE Championship, has reached an impressive 1,238 days, making it the fourth longest World Title reign in WWE history.

The record for the longest WWE World Title reigns stands as follows:

1) Bruno Sammartino's first reign lasted an extraordinary 2,803 days, from May 7, 1963, to January 18, 1971.

2) Bob Backlund's reign, which is subject to debate due to Antonio Inoki's brief title win, is officially recognized by WWE as a continuous 2,135-day reign from February 20, 1978, to December 6, 1983.

3) Hulk Hogan held the title for 1,474 days, from January 23, 1984, to February 5, 1988.

4) Roman Reigns' ongoing reign, which began on August 30, 2020, currently stands at 1,238 days.

5) Bruno Sammartino's second reign lasted 1,237 days, from December 10, 1973, to April 30, 1977.

To surpass Hulk Hogan's third-longest reign, Reigns needs to maintain his championship status until at least mid-September of this year.