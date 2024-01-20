WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Discusses Dusty Rhodes' Impact on His Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2024

In a heartfelt interview on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair opened up about the profound influence the late Dusty Rhodes, also a WWE Hall of Famer, had on his early wrestling career. His words, captured by WrestlingInc.com, shed light on the deep admiration and impact Rhodes had on him.

Flair reminisced about his initial days in the wrestling world, saying, “The guy that influenced me the most when I was breaking in? Dusty Rhodes. I can answer without even thinking. I fell in love with The Dream. I wanted to be his brother, I wanted to be ‘Ramblin’ Ricky Rhodes.'” This statement highlights the profound respect and aspiration Flair held for Rhodes.

Further illustrating his admiration, Flair shared a personal anecdote involving Rhodes and fellow wrestler Dick Murdoch. He recounted, “I was such a mark for Rhodes and Murdoch, right, so they told me one time ‘Listen, we’re gonna be on Johnny Carson tonight, take us to the airport. But don’t tell anybody!’ So, I took ’em to the airport and I went home and told my wife.” This story not only shows Flair's reverence for the duo but also his excitement and naivety during his early years in the industry.

Flair's dedication to Rhodes and Murdoch was evident as he shared his experience of watching them on television. “I loved them both. I watched that damn Johnny Carson for an hour and a half, that’s what kind of a mark I was for them,” he said. This statement underscores the deep admiration and influence Rhodes and Murdoch had on Flair's career and life.

