News On Seth Rollins’ Status For WWE WrestleMania 40

In Monday's Raw opener, Seth Rollins is set to discuss his current health and his role as WWE World Heavyweight Champion following an injury incurred during a match against Jinder Mahal last week.

WWE insiders report that Rollins has suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus. His need for surgery remains unclear at this point.

Recent speculations indicated that Rollins was poised to battle CM Punk for the World Title at WrestleMania 40, a plan that was in place as of last Friday.

Dave Meltzer, on today's Wrestling Observer Radio, noted that WWE intended to go ahead with the Rollins-Punk match as of Friday afternoon. However, this plan might be altered if Rollins' recovery takes longer than expected or if surgery becomes necessary.