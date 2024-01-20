WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on Nick Hogan DUI Arrest: New Hearing Scheduled, Waives Right to Speedy Trial

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2024

Nick Hogan's DUI case has been updated with a new hearing date. Originally arrested in November for misdemeanor DUI in Clearwater, Florida, Hogan was stopped on suspicion of driving under the influence. PWInsider has reported that a recent hearing in the case took place, initially scheduled for January 17th but subsequently postponed by a few days. Hogan has waived his right to a speedy trial, leading to the scheduling of a new hearing on February 23rd.

The arrest report details that Hogan was instructed to pull over at a traffic stop set up in a median lane but failed to do so, maintaining a speed of 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. Upon being stopped, he exhibited signs of intoxication, including a strong smell of alcohol and poor performance in field sobriety tests. Hogan also declined to take a breathalyzer test at the time of his arrest.

